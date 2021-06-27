BISSELL Spring Rewards winners drive away with smiles

The excitement in the room was palpable as the cars to a brand-new Chevrolet Malibu was handed to the winner of the Bissell Spring Rewards promotion

A month-long promotion run by Bissell saw hundreds of entries, as customers of Ace Hardware and Carrefour Hypermarkets purchased a Bissell vacuum cleaner to stand a chance to win a Chevrolet Malibu.

Hamisa, our winner from Carrefour Mall of The Emirates, who was present at the felicitation ceremony, said: "I initially came in to buy just a small budget vacuum, but when I came in, the sales lady told me all about Bissell and showed me the different models. We have an upstairs and a downstairs so a cordless lightweight one would have been ideal. So she made me tick all the boxes in my head and I went forward with the Bissell Omni Pet Cordless Handstick vacuum cleaner.

"The biggest feature for me was the anti-hair wrap function, where the hair doesn't get trapped inside the bristles on the bottom. It is really overall a great cordless handstick vacuum cleaner.

"My car broke down just a few days before I got the call from Bissell saying that I had won, I couldn't believe it and I still can't. Thank you, Bissell."

Mohammed, our winner from Ace Hardware Dubai Festival Plaza, was also present at the felicitation ceremony said: "Being a first-timer to use Bissell, our experience with the product was very pleasant. The HydroWave 2-in-1 carpet washer and hard floor vacuum cleaner has a very powerful cleaning ability, which is easy to use for everyday cleaning. The product allows us to simultaneously vacuum and wash making it very pleasant with messy incidents within the house.

"Bissell made us win twice: a great product and a car! In the beginning, I did not believe that my coupon was a 'winner' as I have never won anything before, and this surely wasn't expected. Now I am very happy with our great product and our brand-new car."

Faten Al-Baltaji, general manager of Bissell Middle East along with Nader El Halaby, managing director of Ridge Trading, the official distributor of Bissell in the UAE handed over the keys to the winners said: "It's great that our products could not only help our customers with cleaning their homes, but also adding joy to their lives during these challenging times."

Based on the success of the Bissell Festival Spring Rewards, Bissell Middle East plans to have more exciting promotions.

