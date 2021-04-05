- EVENTS
Bidding Announcement
Bidding Background
The bid inviter of this Bidding Project is China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Company Limited (Iraq Branch). The project has implemented relevant procedures according to rules, regulations, and laws .as well as the capital has been confirmed.
Bidding number : 2021JY-TXGS-GKZB-20
Civil & OHTL Subcontracting for provision of EPCC for power supply to well pads
1. Bidding Scope :
EPCC Project Brief :
The scope of the Provision of EPCC for Power Supply to Well Pads (2020~2021) includes design, procurement, construction, commissioning, etc. The new 33kV OHTL will be connected with existing ring network for well pads.
- 33kV OHTL with OPGW-24.
- POS (Prefabricated Outdoor Substation),21 Sets.
- Removing the existing generators/transformers, oil tanks and relative cables, pipes, foundations etc.
- Civil/Structure works.
- ESP (Electrical Submersible Pump) Skid Civil Foundation, earthing.
- Earthing system.
- MV and LV Cables and Cabling
- OPGW installation for exiting ring 1
Bidding Scope in this Bid
Civil work of OHTL, POS and ESP; transportation of materials and equipment to site; construction of steel poles, ACSR and OPGW; POS installation; OPGW installation for exiting ring 1. See Chapter 6 - Scope of Quotation for more details.
2. Qualification Requirements for Bidders
The bidding project, whose funds have been implemented, has gone through the relevant approval, and filing procedures as required, and is qualified for bidding. Detailed qualification requirements for bidders refer to Bidding Document.
3. Acquisition of Bidding Documents
China Petroleum Pipeline Material and Equipment Company Limited will transfer the soft copy bidding documents to the designated e-mail address provided by the bidder. The soft copy shall be provided by bid inviter officially and no more hard copy, the bidding document will be issued at 5 days after the bidding announcement is issued.
4. Submission of Bid Documents
4.1 Bid documents shall be composed of two parts, Un-priced Technical Proposal and Commercial Proposal.
4.2 The Un-priced Technical Proposal shall be submitted to bid@cppmde.com, the bid file format shall be in both PDF and editable file (the proposal documents in PDF shall be signed and stamped according to requirements of bidding documents) before 9:00 AM (Abu Dhabi Time) April. 20th, 2021.
4.3 The commercial proposal shall be submitted to bid@cppmde.com, the bid file format shall be in both PDF and editable file (the proposal documents in PDF shall be signed and stamped according to requirements of bidding documents) before 9:00 AM (Abu Dhabi Time) April. 20th, 2021.
4.4 Should the bidder fail to submit after the aforesaid deadline, Proposal Documents will be rejected. The time presented in the e-mail shall be considered as the submission time.
5. Bid opening
Time of bid opening : 9:00 AM (Abu Dhabi Time) April. 20th, 2021. Place of bid opening : 703, Business Avenue Tower, Al Salam Street & 9th Street, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bid inviter : China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Company Limited (Iraq Branch)
Address : House No 10, Str. 25, Q/718, Hay Al-Muthana, Baghdad, Iraq
Contact person : liu xiaofeng
Tel. : +964 7835700589
Email : liuxiaofeng@cppmde.com
Tendering Agent : China Petroleum Pipeline Material and Equipment Company Limited
Address : No. 44, Jinguang Road, Langfang City, Hebei, China
Contact person : Miss.ZhangXinYu
Tel :+971504768865
E-mail : wzgszxy@cnpc.com.cn