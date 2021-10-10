KT Network
BBZ unveils its new store at Deira City Centre

Filed on October 10, 2021

BBZ, GCC’s leading multi-brand department store launched its biggest flagship store at City Centre Deira, Dubai on September 30. The store features big brands under one roof at unbeatable prices, housing a vast range of categories spread across, but not limited to apparel, footwear, cosmetics, perfumes, watches, bath and body, toys, home décor, etc.

The new store presents its shoppers with a one-of-a-kind experience by delivering an exciting, fresh, and rapidly evolving assortment of brands and categories at excellent values. Neeraj Tekchandani, CEO, Apparel Group, said: “BBZ is a one-stop destination for all shoppers who are looking for style on a budget without having to compromise on quality.”

BBZ is a pioneer in providing customers with a unique treasure-hunt like shopping experience to suit the mood and persona of every individual.




