Bank of Baroda celebrates 48 glorious years in the UAE
Bank of Baroda celebrated its 114th Foundation Day on July 20 and marked 48 years of glorious banking presence in the UAE
A premier Indian bank, Bank of Baroda functions in the UAE with a full-fledged banking licence. After its inception in Mumbai in 1908, the bank has grown to become a multi-national institution. Using innovation, technology, financial prudence, and smart enterprise, the bank has grown exponentially through the years. Bank of Baroda celebrated its 114th Foundation Day on July 20 and marked 48 years of glorious banking presence in the UAE. The bank launched an additional 16 mobile banking features for its customers on the occasion of its Foundation Day.
Bank of Baroda began its journey beyond Indian borders in 1953, with the first international branch being set up in Mombasa, Kenya. In the UAE, the first branch was opened in 1974 and inaugurated in the presence of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. The branch was set up on the back of the burgeoning migrant Indian population in the UAE. The basic purpose behind setting up its presence in the Middle East was to serve the expatriate community and connect Indian traders to UAE-based organisations and businessmen. The bank provides a number of non-resident Indians (NRIs) with financial and banking services.
Throughout Bank of Baroda’s UAE history, it has managed to build close, personal relationships with clients. Over a period of time, the bank has developed a synergy between Indian businessmen and local establishments. It has achieved tremendous growth in its retail banking segment consisting of home loans, property loans, as well as business loans. Currently, the Bank of Baroda has over 96 branches across 19 countries. It has also helped launch a number of companies within the UAE by providing timely investments to smaller businesses in order to help them grow.
-
KT Network
Al Fardan Exchange announces landmark deal with...
Following the deal, Al Fardan Exchange will be the exclusive... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Market Day Sale on noon Daily offers Dh1 grocery...
From July 28 until August 4 midnight, customers in KSA and the UAE... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Protect your plants to enjoy the blossoms
When my father retired from business, he handed over the... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Tropicool plants 1,500 trees in the Amazon
Tropicool will plant a tree for every 10 litres of açaí ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India flight ban: What it means for passengers to ...
The country has air bubble pacts with 24 countries. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: UAE's Al Noubi reaches next round ...
Al Noubi, who has won the 100-metre and 200-metre races at the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Air India Express flight makes emergency landing...
The plane was forced to land after a crack was detected in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Bollywood: Court refuses Shilpa Shetty's plea...
The actress had accused several platforms of publishing defamatory... READ MORE
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: These areas will see rents rise