Back to school laptop buying guide 2021
Making the right investment for a durable and future-proof laptop is essential to keep students remote learning on track and to eliminate disappointments or let downs
Laptops will remain to be crucial part of students for e-learning as many will continue remote learning. We all need laptops are compact enough to carry around, yet versatile enough to run demanding tasks or applications. With schools opening around the corners, if you are a student or parent you're probably rushing to buy the most suitable laptops along with the rest of items on your back to school shopping list.
There are so many laptop options around from various brands with different features and specifications - and the most challenging part or the question on your mind is "which one to buy?"
There, few points things you need to consider before investing your hard earned cash in a laptop. To get the most out of your investment, let us simplify the process and give tips on what to look for regardless of the laptop brand. Before we go into any details, you need to know that choosing a laptop by only considering its price is not a wise investment strategy, as your goal should be to look at features, technologies that come with the laptop, durability, and its performance to ensure your investment is long term and so you don't need to invest in another laptop next year or even before.
We promise to make the process of choosing a laptop very simple, so here you go: JUST LOOK FOR A LAPTOP (ANY BRAND) THAT IS EQUIPPED WITH A "GEFORCE RTX 30 SERIES" GRAPHICS CARD. Wondering why?
Finish Classwork Faster
Laptops with GeForce RTX GPU, provide acceleration for the top applications used in engineering, computer science, data science, and economics using artificial intelligence. This translates to interactive, realtime rendering for complex component designs and simulations, faster solutions for image processing and signal processing, and the ability to develop larger, more accurate artificial intelligence and data science models. GPU acceleration means that you can complete your work faster, spending more time learning and less time waiting. You can learn more by clicking HERE.
Better remote learning with Artificial Inteligence (AI)
The NVIDIA Broadcast app uses AI to improve remote learning. Audio noise and room echo removal make it easier to listen to and engage in online lectures. Virtual background, auto frame, and video noise removal take your webcam to the next level. Use the app to look more professional when giving presentations, collaborating with lab partners, or working with study groups. You can learn more by clicking HERE.
Accelerate Creative pursuits & Studies
NVIDIA Studio laptops are specially designed for creators. They use Artificial intelligence to reduce tedious tasks, boost performance, supercharge apps, and give you more time to do what you love. So whether you're editing videos, streaming, gaming, or doing homework, Studio laptops elevate everything you do. You can learn more by clicking HERE.
Max-Q Technologies - Meaning you get Faster,Thinner,Quieter laptops with longer battery life
Max-Q means every aspect of the laptop has been optimised for power, performance, and quiet operation all boosting efficiency. All of this translates into laptops being thinner, lighter, faster, quieter, with much longer battery life making them ideal for students.
Multipurpose
By now you've probably realized that you only need a GeForce RTX laptop to have the best and the most reliable experience for studies, creating, and high-performance gaming meaning you don't need to invest in multiple devices for playing game, school, and creating.
RTX Laptops are future proof, As Artificial Inteligence (AI) is the future of laptops - and AI is only available on Geforce RTX laptops
- DLSS - Which is like adrenaline shot to gamer's frame rates - boosting gamers performance or FPS by up to 2x without compromising the image quality - all using AI. Click HERE if you'd like to learn more.
- Dynamic Boost - boosting performance by Up to 16% , again powered by AI
- Accelerated Creators Apps - enabling creators create faster & smarter. There are more than 70+ TOP AI powered creator apps such as Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, AutoCAD, Lightroom, Davinci. etc.
- AI Powering Video Conferencing - Background noise and echo removals, background removals, and more features facilitating streamers or students with their online classes. Click HERE to learn more.
There are many more advanced features like REFLEX for reducing gamer's system latency leading to more chance of winning the game, and GeForce Experience providing game optimization by one click. Trust me there are more but we'll stop here as we've already said a lot.
Summary
To sum it all up just look for a laptop that has a GeForce RTX 30 series Graphics card as they are future-proof, packed with latest features and technologies using AI, they are multipurpose, reliable and durable, portable, they are quiet and have long battery life. All of which means you get a lot more for your money, positioning laptops with GeForce RTX 30 series Graphics card the ultimate laptop for school and gaming that massively accelerate the apps and games essential to every side of student life.
To make your job easier, here are some of the best deals out there:
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.