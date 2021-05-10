Attend the Vedanta Fest by Swami A. Parthasarathy

Vedanta Fest is a series of live talks by Swami A Parthasarathy - an annual meeting of minds, in an attempt to develop people's intellect.

At this year's event, A Parthasarathyji will speak about how the world is inflicted with attachment and aversion, greed and envy, lust and jealousy and a host of other baneful emotions. He will teach attendees to develop intellect and use it to direct their emotions towards self-development. The event promises that attendees will leave with an ability to answer any questions they have about life by themselves.

According to A Parthasarathyji, "The crux of the problem that humanity faces today is the failure to distinguish the intellect from intelligence. The intellect is the faculty to think, reason, judge - the capacity to question and not take anything for granted. Build the strength of your intellect by questioning everything you meet in life."

A Parthasarathyji will be addressing viewers online for Vedanta Fest on May 15, from 5.30 pm to 6.45 pm. It is being held under the Patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE's Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence and supported by the Indian Consul General, Dubai. Registration is open on the official Vedanta Fest website: www.vedantafest.org