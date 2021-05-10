- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Attend the Vedanta Fest by Swami A. Parthasarathy
Vedanta Fest is a series of live talks by Swami A Parthasarathy - an annual meeting of minds, in an attempt to develop people's intellect.
At this year's event, A Parthasarathyji will speak about how the world is inflicted with attachment and aversion, greed and envy, lust and jealousy and a host of other baneful emotions. He will teach attendees to develop intellect and use it to direct their emotions towards self-development. The event promises that attendees will leave with an ability to answer any questions they have about life by themselves.
According to A Parthasarathyji, "The crux of the problem that humanity faces today is the failure to distinguish the intellect from intelligence. The intellect is the faculty to think, reason, judge - the capacity to question and not take anything for granted. Build the strength of your intellect by questioning everything you meet in life."
A Parthasarathyji will be addressing viewers online for Vedanta Fest on May 15, from 5.30 pm to 6.45 pm. It is being held under the Patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE's Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence and supported by the Indian Consul General, Dubai. Registration is open on the official Vedanta Fest website: www.vedantafest.org
-
KT Network
Sharjah making strides with fourth industrial...
Sharjah's Research and Technology Park (SRTIP) is host to the latest... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Regional healthcare market calls for...
Small clinics and elective surgeries should be merged into larger... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Masala King Dr Dhananjay Datar honours Covid-19...
150 boxes delivered with the help of Dhanashree Patil of Swadesh Sewa ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Crescent Enterprises to double its investments...
CE-Ventures, the venture capital platform of UAE-based Crescent... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,507 cases, 1,476 recoveries, 2...
More than 46 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19: UAE suspends flights from four countries
Transit flights are suspended as well. READ MORE
-
News
Covid: All UAE government employees to return to...
The decision will go into effect starting Sunday, May 16. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel suspension: New rules for...
As per new regulations, a single India-UAE ticket on board a private... READ MORE