Apparel Group inaugurates nine stores in Mall of Oman

Apparel Group, global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, has recently opened nine stores in Mall of Oman. R&B, Aldo, Charles and Keith, Dune London, La Vie en Rose, Birkenstock, Skechers, Dollar Plus, and Inglot have been opened in Oman’s newest and largest shopping destination.

The group will soon open Rituals, a beloved Dutch brand for Home and Body cosmetics, top apparel brand LC Waikiki, and multinational fast food restaurant chain Tim Hortons.

Neeraj Tekchandani, CEO of Apparel Group said: “We are proud to be partnering with Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) and further expand our strong retail footprint in the Omani market.

Our brands’ expansion with Mall of Oman is in line with our strategy of being responsive to consumer demand. Oman continues to be a strategic market for us and we are proud to be part of the country’s growth.”

Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 1750+ stores and 75+ brands across all platforms employing 16,500 multicultural staff of four continents.

It has carved its strong presence not only in the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Saudi Arabia but opened thriving gateways in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. Apparel Group operates brands from around the world, originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia.