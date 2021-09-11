America’s free enterprise university comes to the UAE
Northwood University is ranked as the ‘Best Value Business School’ in the state of Michigan, USA, and the first American university in our academic zone. But of course, our work does not end here.
Northwood University, Western International College and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) have announced that the Northwood University has chosen Ras Al Khaimah as the home for its new International Program Center (IPC). Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and based in Midland, Michigan, Northwood University is the first IPC to be licensed by RAKEZ Academic Zone, which regulates higher education in the academic zone and offers students and their families the confidence of a cost-effective yet high quality education.
Northwood University IPC Ras Al Khaimah opened its doors to students in summer 2021 and positions itself as the ‘Best Value American Education Destination’ in the UAE. Students who are looking for admissions in September 2021 can avail of 100 per cent scholarships on tuition fees as well as 40 per cent rebate offers for select programmes.
Dr Mamiko Reeves, assistant vice president, Free-Market Partnerships and International Programs said: “Northwood University is delighted to partner with Western International College offering educational opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah for students coming from all over the world. Through Northwood University education, students will put their academic knowledge into practice right away utilising their business acumen, critical thinking and problem-solving skills.”
Ramy Jallad, group CEO of RAKEZ, said: “We are glad to welcome yet another renowned institution to our growing family of qualified education providers at RAKEZ Academic Zone ecosystem. Northwood University is ranked as the ‘Best Value Business School’ in the state of Michigan, USA, and the first American university in our academic zone. But of course, our work does not end here. You can expect to see us entering more strategic partnerships with credible institutions that support more students and professionals in their advancement.”
