Always follow your passion, says Meit Kamdar Avlanii
We all have a passion for something. Each one of us has a hobby, craft, talent, or pursuit that truly lights our soul on fire. But how many of us are empowered to actually pursue it? Our passions can feel scary. They take us out of our comfort zone and into the lives we should be living, but no one said that would be easy. Jewellery designer Meit Kamdar Avlanii has built a career on his passion and believes we owe it to ourselves to do the same.
When he was 25-years-old, Avlanii realised he was standing at a crossroads. Contemplating whether to continue in the family business or pursue his passion for art, design, and jewelry, Avlanii looked to the Bhagavad Gita for advice and realised his life needed a purpose and chose his passion to fulfill that purpose. Becoming a jewellery designer helped shape Avlanii’s professional and personal identity. A thriving designer with a highly successful business, Meit shares four profound yet simple quotes telling others to never give up on their passions.
Creativity is power
"Creativity is a gift," states Meit. "What we give this world through our creative pursuits signifies living out our true purpose in this world. Give it freely."
Let your passion fuel you
"Passion is fire. It's the motivation behind everything we do," explains Avlanii. "When we draw from our passion, our internal fire, we are working and living to our highest potential. Don't let yourself down."
Your beginning doesn't define your future
"We all have to start somewhere, but where we begin does not determine how far we can go," says Avlanii. "I studied business but transitioned to jewellery because it truly was my call. We are never stuck. Don't let your circumstances define you."
Never give up
"Simple and true, if we are going to create a life around our passion, we have to stay strong in the face of adversity," reiterates Avlanii. "Challenges are bound to arise but never let that discourage you. Keep moving forward."
Living a life of passion, Avlanii believes that we all have a passion in us just waiting to get out. "My life doesn't feel like work. I am always grateful for the opportunity to share my gifts with this world," says Avlanii. Believing in himself and others, Avlanii promotes a world where we all have the courage and tools to follow our dreams and make them a reality.
