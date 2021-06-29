Al-Zorah ground levelling works begin in District 9

Al-Zorah Development Company has begun land levelling works in District 9, in which 70 per cent of the residential plots and 10 per cent of the commercial plots were sold within several weeks, where District 9 comprise a total of 583 plots. AIMS contractor is executing levelling works within the district to enable investors to move forward with their plots construction works.

Imad Al-Dana, CEO of Al-Zorah Development Company, says: “District 9 project is located at the main entrance of Al-Zorah, extending over a land area of 345,000 square metres, out of the total 5.4 square kilometres land area of Al-Zorah. The project includes five-star hotels, beach resorts, marinas, restaurants and cafes, mangrove reserve and a golf course, in addition to the many activities and events specific to the Al-Zorah area.”

Al-Dana adds: “We directly supervise all works to ensure adherence to environmental and sustainability standards, in order to enhance our vision of achieving sustainable development with high-quality standards. We accomplished this all within the highest level of security, health and safety requirements. We maintained public appearance, environmental standards, and focused on meeting the needs of the communities living in Al-Zorah.”

Al-Zorah is considered to be one of the most important tourist destinations in the Emirate of Ajman in particular, due to development projects that witness the construction of luxury resorts on the seashore. Projects also cover a golf club, golf course, walkway, shopping sites, luxury restaurants, four marinas, and apartments on the banks of the creek. The locality includes the Al-Zorah Natural Mangrove Reserve, regarded to be of the most beautiful natural features in Ajman, and is an ideal destination for lovers of ecological and natural tourism. The many mangroves provide a suitable environment for resident and migratory birds, in addition to the presence of plants and weeds. The reserve is diverse as a result of the abundance of water, with coasts containing huge groups of fish and coral reefs.