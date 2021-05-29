Al Maya Supermarket hosts 'Amazing Taste of Thailand'

The two-week-long event aims to promote and increase the popularity of Thai cuisine and food products

Al Maya Group, in collaboration with the Royal Thai Consulate General in Dubai; Thai Trade Centre, Dubai; and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Dubai Office, has launched a two-week 'Amazing Taste of Thailand' event at its Supermarkets. The aim is to promote and increase the popularity of Thai cuisine and food products.

Kamal Vachani, group director of Al Maya Group, announced that the 'Amazing Taste of Thailand' would begin on May 26 at select Al Maya Supermarkets in Dubai.

"Al Maya Group is very excited to host the two-week-long 'Amazing Taste of Thailand' at Al Maya Supermarkets in Dubai. Thai cuisine is quite popular in the UAE because of an amazing variety of food and styles of cooking. We hope this 'Amazing Taste of Thailand' will be a huge success and attract a large number of Thai nationals as well as other nationalities," Vachani said.

"We are importing rice, tuna, coconut water, snacks, long shelf-life milk, curry paste, coconut milk, noodles and vegetables from Thailand," added Vachani.

Chairat Sirivat, Consul-General of Thailand, applauded Al Maya Group for hosting the 'Amazing Taste of Thailand.' He underscored the importance of this event and remarked how it would further enhance the strong business relations between Thailand and Al Maya Group, as well as strengthen people-to-people ties between Thailand and the UAE.

As part of the event, customers will get a chance to win five air tickets to Thailand, courtesy of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, when they shop for Thai products at participating Al Maya Supermarkets during the 'Amazing Taste of Thailand' event from May 26 to June 8.

Al Maya Group, the UAE-based business conglomerate, has more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC region, in addition to other businesses.