Al Masaood Automobiles receives 'Nissan Award of Excellence'

The company records year-on-year growth of 36 per cent in its market share despite challenging market conditions

Al Masaood Automobiles, prominent car dealership and distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, has been granted the 'Nissan Award of Excellence' for its strong performance across all its operations during the fiscal year 2020.

During a ceremony held at Nissan Abu Dhabi, the award was presented to Masaood Ahmed Al Masaood, chairman of Al Masaood Group; by Joni Paiva, divisional vice president of marketing and sales operations for Africa, Middle East, India, and Oceania region at Nissan Motor Corporation; and Thierry Sabbagh, Managing Director of Nissan Middle East.

The ceremony was also attended by VIPs and senior representatives from Al Masaood Group's Board Members, including Ahmed Rahma Al Masaood; Masaood Rahma Al Masaood; Tariq Ahmed Al Masaood; Khalifa Al Masaood, in addition to Irfan Tansel, CEO of Al Masaood Automobiles.

Al Masaood Automobiles was recognised for its operational excellence in 2020, highlighting the company's overachievement in meeting and exceeding its targets in the areas of sales, after-sales, customer satisfaction, marketing and innovation during a pandemic year.

In 2020, when lockdowns and restrictions were implemented across many countries in response to the pandemic, the company marked a year-on-year growth in its market share of 36 per cent despite a market decline.

Moreover, it achieved a 10 per cent increase in the auto parts sales year-on-year and an impressive 25 per cent year-on-year growth in service contracts in 2020.

Under Al Masaood Automobiles' robust strategy, the company was able to differentiate itself, streamline its operations according to the highest standards, advance its customer-centric business approach, invest in talent and technology and, most importantly, create a performance-driven culture that focuses on new skillset and intensive learning and development.

The chairman of Al Masaood Group said: "We are proud to receive this distinction, which consolidates our position as a leading player in the automotive market. The award is also a testament to our efforts to help reinforce our overarching mission to contribute to our national economic development. As a multi-industry company, Al Masaood is sparing no effort to help advance the goals of the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and the UAE's economic diversification plan."

Tansel added: "Excellence in business is only attained when a company's entire functions integrate and level up at the same time. There is no greater testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees than to be awarded the 2020 Nissan Award of Excellence. This award reflects the relentless quest for excellence across Al Masaood Automobiles' business operations. It is also a clear manifestation of our customer-centric philosophy that continually drives us to provide an outstanding ownership experience to our customers through our services and our innovative sales and aftersales solutions. This achievement would certainly not have been possible without the efforts of our employees - the teams who have made excellence a second nature in all the work they do."

Commenting on the achievement, Sabbagh also noted: "Congratulations to Al Masaood Automobiles on the well-deserved award. Thanks to its management and a solid strategy, its team was able to overachieve during the recent tough times. Over the years, our partnership with Al Masaood Automobiles has reinforced our brand presence in Abu Dhabi with remarkable performance."

To build a stronger footprint for Nissan in the market, Al Masaood Automobiles has adopted a proactive business strategy to enable it to grow and expand despite market uncertainties. Part of its approach is to consistently strengthen its systems and processes, investing in new functions and platforms at a time where others are cutting costs.

Its commitment to finding innovative ways to keep the Nissan brand and car models as top favourites in the market has yielded key milestones for Al Masaood Automobiles. The most prominent of which was the introduction of e-commerce in both English and Arabic versions and online financing services for ease of transactions. Also, its convenient vehicle pick-up and delivery service, virtual sales experience 'CLIX' and mobile van workshop for roadside assistance services have led to its extensive improvement.