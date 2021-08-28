Al-Futtaim Ikea unveils biggest home collection

"The new launch for this season comes off the back of us celebrating 30 years of Ikea in the UAE and is also the year that UAE celebrates 50 years.

Ikea, the region’s favourite Swedish home furnishing retailer, has launched its new brand campaign that brings the latest collection closer to customers allowing them to create a perfect home, under the theme ‘Make your home a space that changes with you’.

As Ikea steps into a new year, it aims to get closer to people to create a better everyday life at home, get to know them better, explore their homes and entertain them. The launch coincides with the 30th anniversary of Ikea in the UAE. Ikea has compiled a range of more than 400 new products to make homes smarter, more relaxing, affordable, sustainable, and private.

The data from Ikea’s Life at Home report indicates four areas that it will be addressing across the year with products and solutions that will help change the lives and needs of customers across the UAE: affordable homes, smart homes, multi-generational homes with privacy, and sustainable homes within the community.

Vinod Jayan, managing director at Ikea, UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Egypt, said, ‘‘We know that home is an ever-changing space and much more than the four walls, so our latest collection ensures that Ikea can be a part of that journey and change with our customers as their lives change.”

“The new launch for this season comes off the back of us celebrating 30 years of Ikea in the UAE and is also the year that UAE celebrates 50 years. We are also excited for the future and progressing well towards the launch of our new store in Oman in Q1 2022.”

Ikea is hosting a ‘Life at Home’ pop-up exhibition at Dubai Festival City Mall from August 25 for three months, which will showcase the products and solutions in action.