- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Al Futtaim Education Foundation ensures hydration for its students
Studies have shown improved cognitive functioning is achieved from good hydration
As we move into the peak summer months it's more important than ever to stay hydrated and ensure pupils and staff have access to safe, pure, sustainable drinking water.
Studies have shown improved cognitive functioning is achieved from good hydration.
Staying hydrated is of vital importance in regulating body temperature when exposed to excessive heat.
Local company No More Bottles has introduced the world's first Covid-19-secure range of Ultraviolet C (UVC) water dispensers to the UAE market. Hear how pupils are benefiting from contactless water dispensers across their school campus - they discuss with pride how using reusable bottles and eliminating single-use plastic bottles helps safeguard future generations.
https://nomorebottles.ae/covid-secure/
Al Futtaim Education Foundation, which owns and operates Deira International School and Universal American School in Dubai Festival City, has recently teamed up with No More Bottles.
Dr Farrah Sarraj, acting managing director, Al Futtaim Education Foundation, commented: "We are very pleased to have partnered with No More Bottles to supply both Deira International School and Universal American School with water dispensers. We want to make sure we keep everyone in our school community hydrated in a safe and sustainable way - without the need for plastic that harms the environment. The dispensers help us save more than 600,000 plastic bottles per year, which is a great step towards fulfilling our sustainability goals."
Hear how pupils in the UAE are doing their part to deliver a sustainable future at https://www.gesseducation.com/gess-talks/sponsored-content/be-the-change
-
KT Network
Al Futtaim Education Foundation ensures hydration for its students
Studies have shown improved cognitive functioning is achieved from good hydration
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Al Maya Supermarket hosts 'Amazing Taste of...
The two-week-long event aims to promote and increase the popularity... READ MORE
-
KT Network
LuLu launches British week
Hypermarket chain LuLu introduced its annual British food festival to ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Tenth Home Box expands into Ras Al Khaimah
The store boasts a stylistic world-class design and offers a wide... READ MORE
-
News
Covid: Top countries UAE residents are migrating...
The nationalities looking for a second citizenship from this region... READ MORE
-
News
Emirati teenager becomes second victim to drown...
Abdul Al Aziz Al Shehi is the second victim to die on the same beach... READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE considers giving 12th marks based on past 3...
A students Grade 9, 10 and 11 results may determine their Class 12... READ MORE
-
News
Wait for Pakistani mangoes over; Lamborghini...
Last year, around 1,100 mango boxes were delivered through the... READ MORE
News
Indian student gets 10-year UAE Golden Visa
29 May 2021
News
UAE: Minor earthquake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah
29 May 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021 has been moved to UAE, confirms BCCI