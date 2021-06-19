Al Bandar Rotana endorsed by TripAdvisor as ‘Travellers Choice’

Very few handpicked hotels are recognised for such a prestigious award

Al Bandar Rotana, a luxury five-star hotel in Dubai, has been recognised by TripAdvisor, as one of the best tourism establishments of 2021 depending on a range of categories.

Very few handpicked hotels are recognised for such a prestigious award. Based on the millions of reviews and opinions from the travelers from across the world, this annual award recognises the very best tourism establishments as far as its high-end services, quality and customer satisfaction are concerned. This year and for the third consecutive year, Al Bandar Rotana has been honoured with such great award.

Ayman Ashor, general manager, Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana, mentioned that the TripAdvisor’s recognition is a big milestone for his property and a remarkable achievement for the entire team of Al Bandar Rotana for their efforts and dedication despite of the Covid-19 challenges.

This honour is based on guests’ reviews who enjoyed their stay at Al Bandar Rotana Hotel Dubai, Creek. They felt at home and safe since Al Bandar Rotana is a part of Rotana Safe Space programme which has been properly applied to feel secured, hence guaranteed health and safety.

The Safe Space Campaign aims to offer a contactless experience for all guests’ barcodes and apply every disinfection measures to control the spread of virus.

“We are honoured to receive the Travellers Choice award and like to thank all our guests who made Al Bandar Rotana as their first choice to spend their holidays and those who shared their experiences on TripAdvisor,” he said.

“We appreciate and encourage each and every reviews and always pay attention to offer best services and super exceed guest expectations during their stay while maintaining the highest level of safety in line with Rotana’s latest guidelines,” added Ashor.

Ashor echoed that they are working closely with the local authorities, help implementing every measures to guarantee a worry-free stay for all the guests.

Al Bandar Rotana has also launched a new campaign with very at-tractive rates for summer’ 2021. It offers Rotana Rewards Select which includes 20 per cent off than the lowest public rate with no restrictions on the length of stay. It also includes extra bed for free applicable to all the room categories for family stays, kids under six to eat and drink for free and 50 percent off for children up to 12 years.

— business@khaleejtimes.com