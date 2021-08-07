Ajman University to host Open Days

At Ajman University, it is our constant endeavour to create diverse and intellectually rich student cohorts.

In a bid to facilitate university admissions for Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and other curricula students in the UAE, Ajman University will host exclusive Open Days from August 14 to 16. The Open Days will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Centre in Ajman University (AU) campus.

AU will offer a 30 per cent discount on tuition fees for the first academic year to students and also a waiver on admission fees. The offer is open to all applicants from various Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and other curricula such as the CBSE, ICSE, ISC boards of India; FBISE, Karachi and Lahore boards of Pakistan; and the Bangladeshi National Curriculum among others.

As several of these boards are yet to announce final examination results, and there may be inordinate delays due to Covid-19, AU will accept predicted scores in lieu of the final scorecard for admissions.

Dr Karim Seghir, Chancellor, AU, said: “At a time when students face a tremendous amount of uncertainty due to the pandemic, we are taking proactive measures to facilitate admissions for them, without compromising on the quality or rigour of evaluation. At Ajman University, it is our constant endeavour to create diverse and intellectually rich student cohorts. We welcome students from Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and other curricula to apply and take advantage of the numerous benefits Ajman University is offering to help them secure their academic future.”