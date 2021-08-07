Ajman University to attract students with generous scholarships

Ajman University is committed to helping brilliant and economically challenged students overcome financial constraints to their education."

Students from 25 countries in Asia and the MENA region stand to benefit along with Emirati students

Ajman University (AU) is gearing up to attract brilliant students from all nationalities, with attractive scholarships and discounts in this admission season.

In accordance with its scholarships policy, AU will offer 100 per cent scholarship to high school toppers not just in the UAE and Ajman, but also a host of other countries in Asia, Middle East and North Africa including Saudi Arabia, Oman, India, Pakistan and Philippines.

In addition, there will be a host of scholarships and discounts for high-performing students, alumni and employees, in addition to the Thamer Fund for underprivileged students.

Dr Karim Seghir, AU Chancellor, said, “Scholarships and discounts assume heightened importance in the current challenging economic scenario. Ajman University is committed to helping brilliant and economically challenged students overcome financial constraints to their education.”

High school students with a CGPA of 99+ per cent shall be awarded a discount of 30 per cent on their tuition fee, while those with a 90+ per cent CGPA shall be awarded a 20 per cent discount.

Scholarships with discounts up to 50 per cent on tuition fees will be awarded to AU alumni and their families, while scholarships of up to 20 per cent discount on tuition fees shall also be given to first-degree relatives studying at Ajman University.

A 20 per cent referred friend discount is on offer in addition to the aforementioned discounts. For holders of Esaad card, AU will offer up to 20 per cent discount on tuition fees.

To attract even more Omani students to its fold, AU is also offering a 20 per cent discount to all Omani students applying to any of its programmes.

Providing additional details on AU’s inclusiveness initiatives towards students with special needs, Dr Karim added, “Ajman University, out of its commitment to social responsibility, offers up to 100 per cent discount on tuition fees for determined (special needs) students.”