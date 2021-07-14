KT Network
Logo
 
HOME > KT Network

Ajman University offers 30% discount to CBSE and ICSE graduates

Filed on July 14, 2021

AU will host exclusive open days from July 13-15


As part of its strategy to reward ambitious CBSE/ICSE students for their outstanding performance and remarkable determination, Ajman University (AU) is offering them a 100 per cent waiver of application fees and a 30 per cent discount on their tuition fees for a full academic year on select programmes. Programmes covered in the offer include — Business Administration, Architecture, Art and Design, Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Engineering and IT.

All AU programmes are accredited by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education & Scientific Research (MOHESR).

Apply online now by submitting your most recent transcript or available predicted scores, or visit the Sheikh Zayed Center on AU campus from July 13-15 to discover why AU is uniquely placed to fulfil your dreams and aspirations.

If you have any inquiries, please feel free to contact them and the admissions team will endeavour to get back to you as soon as possible.

Scan the below QR code to get more information about admissions at AU. Don’t miss out this opportunity, join Ajman University and Make It Happen.

Ajman University offers 30% discount to CBSE and ICSE graduates (https://images.khaleejtimes.com/assets/png/KT29395714.PNG)



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Network
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210714&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210719507&Ref=AR&profile=1927 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1927,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 