Ajman University holds Open Week
The university also granted 50 per cent discounts for graduates of Ajman University on joining one of selected programmes.
Ajman University hosted its open week initiative for students from August 22 to 26. The open week was held in Sheikh Zayed Centre at the Ajman University campus. The event provided future students and their parents an opportunity to gain information about the programmes offered at the university.
During the Open Week, the students were offered 100 per cent admission fees waiver, up to 25 per cent discount on selected Bachelor programmes when applying to the colleges of architecture art and design, business administration, engineering and information technology, humanities and law, mass communication and pharmacy and health sciences.
Dr Karim Saghir, chancellor at Ajman University, said, “Our university has offered a number of up-to-date programmes to cope with the job market requirements. These programmes have been accredited by the Academic Accreditation Commission at the Ministry of Education.”
