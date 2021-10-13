AIX Investment Group expands its portfolio

AIX Investment Group, a leading international financial advisory firm in Dubai, is proud to have expanded its reach and achieved an all-time high of portfolios managed, recording an increase of 240 per cent from the last recorded number.

Located in Burj Khalifa on the 146th floor, the group is an international financial institution with over thirty-five years of cumulative experience in the investment advisory industry. They boast innovative investment products, high-quality solutions and feature experts with a proven track record in the financial world. Their products are designed with one main objective, to preserve and grow the investor’s capital and provide financial security for institutional and individual investors. The group works with a clientele that grows every day.

The company achieved this exceptional performance through their commitment and detailed financial plans to grow investments. With the global markets picking up and productivity and trade recovering strongly, most major economies are back at pre-pandemic GDP levels, and the global investment outlook continues to be strong. The investors experienced significant returns as their assets appreciated, while the company assisted them in navigating the global economic markets and provided them with consistent returns.

"We focus on investing in forward-thinking industries and leverage our experience in identifying and anticipating future trends to provide our investors with consistently above-average returns," said Fadi Dabbagh, the group’s board advisor, speaking about their performance. He added: "The records of the third quarter add to our already impressive history of helping our investors achieve their financial objectives, so they can focus on what matters to them most in life, as we support them by growing their wealth sustainably."