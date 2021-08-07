Ahmad Obaid Shipping MD felicitated with Golden Visa

The company head was granted the prestigious Golden Visa in July in the investor category

The latest Indian achiever to have been conferred with the coveted 10-year Golden Visa is Muralidharan Karipody, MD, Ahmad Obaid Shipping LLC. Karipody started his career on a humble note in the year 1991, working as a salesman in gold jewellery for more than 11 years before setting up his own business.

He founded Ahmad Obaid Shipping in the year 2002. The ISO certified company acts as a one-stop destination for transportation by heavy and light trucks, cargo clearance, oil and gas rig movement, and warehousing.

It provides viable and cost-effective technology-enabled solutions for logistics and supply chain management demands. Headquartered in Dubai, it also owns a sister concern, AOS International FZE, in Sharjah Hamriyah Free Zone.

The company head was granted the prestigious Golden Visa in July in the investor category. A down-to-earth individual, who puts his staff’s interests first, Karipody is known for his philanthropic contributions and helping those in need, while preferring to remain anonymous.

The leader believes in the saying, “Do not let thy left hand know what thy right hand is doing.” Ahmad Obaid Shipping LLC has grown to great heights since its inception. Elaborating on the same, Karipody stated, “We started with three trucks back in 2002, and now we own a fleet of 100 plus trucks and trailers.

Our facility in Hamriyah Free Zone has 15,000 sq m of open yard. We take pride in being one among very few companies that possess radioactive material transportation license. We recently completed a project for one of our clients, with 1,000 plus truck load.”