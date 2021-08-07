Admissions spike at Capital University College

The university also helps its students earn triple qualification

Capital University College, one of the UAE’s leading entrepreneurial-oriented education institutions, recorded a spike in admissions for its undergraduate programmes as high school pupils began their higher education journey.

The university confirmed that with CBSE exams cancelled, more students had submitted their provisional grades and applied through the three-step admissions route — aspire/apply/admit.

The university has confirmed that a majority of students have continued to choose undergraduate programmes in business and administration. As more students look to expedite their higher education pathway, the university supports its students to complete their bachelors degree in just two years, unlike other institutions that typically take three to four years.

Additionally, the university enables students to seamlessly transfer to the home campus, continuing their studies and graduate. The university also helps its students earn triple qualification. Along with receiving a British or American Bachelor’s degree based on the chosen programme, students will also receive a Level 5 in business management and a certified business manager certificate from Qualifi, UK’s highest awarding body.