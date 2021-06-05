Abrahamic Business Circle and The Jerusalem Post host Business gala

The Business Assembly Night 2021 saw the attendance of over 150 diplomats, and world-renowned business and philanthropic leaders

The Abrahamic Business Circle in association with The Jerusalem Post hosted a Business Assembly Night aimed to promote Economic Diplomacy through business. The event was held earlier this week at Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Dubai, and welcomed over 150 diplomats, and world-renowned business and philanthropic leaders.

The Abrahamic Business Circle's chairman and founder Dr Raphael Nagel was honored by the Jerusalem Post for his effort in fostering a shared vision of tolerance and economic prosperity. Dr Nagel, who holds the belief that tolerance is key in fostering economic diplomacy though business, received local and international recognition for his ongoing commitment and contribution to economic peace in the Middle East region.

The Business Assembly Night 2021 was graced with the presence of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, billionaire Morris Kahn, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamadan Al Nahyan's Private Office General Manager Ahmed Elmetwally, former member of the global executive board of Deutsche Bank Dr Tillmann Lauk, The Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz, ambassadors, philanthropists, well-known business leaders and advisors to royal families. The night commenced and ended with the UAE national anthem Ishy Bilady. The programme was emceed by Maayam Hoffman, The Jerusalem Post head of strategy and health analyst.