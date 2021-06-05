Abrahamic Business Circle and The Jerusalem Post host Business gala
The Business Assembly Night 2021 saw the attendance of over 150 diplomats, and world-renowned business and philanthropic leaders
The Abrahamic Business Circle in association with The Jerusalem Post hosted a Business Assembly Night aimed to promote Economic Diplomacy through business. The event was held earlier this week at Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Dubai, and welcomed over 150 diplomats, and world-renowned business and philanthropic leaders.
The Abrahamic Business Circle's chairman and founder Dr Raphael Nagel was honored by the Jerusalem Post for his effort in fostering a shared vision of tolerance and economic prosperity. Dr Nagel, who holds the belief that tolerance is key in fostering economic diplomacy though business, received local and international recognition for his ongoing commitment and contribution to economic peace in the Middle East region.
The Business Assembly Night 2021 was graced with the presence of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, billionaire Morris Kahn, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamadan Al Nahyan's Private Office General Manager Ahmed Elmetwally, former member of the global executive board of Deutsche Bank Dr Tillmann Lauk, The Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz, ambassadors, philanthropists, well-known business leaders and advisors to royal families. The night commenced and ended with the UAE national anthem Ishy Bilady. The programme was emceed by Maayam Hoffman, The Jerusalem Post head of strategy and health analyst.
-
KT Network
Abrahamic Business Circle and The Jerusalem Post...
The Business Assembly Night 2021 saw the attendance of over 150... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Jawhara Jewellery partners with Forevermark
The partnership will see 10 key stores of Jawhara Jewellery in the... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Education conference hosted by Abrahamic Business ...
'Shaping the Future of Education' discussed topics such as education... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Hotelware Group forays into UAE's FMCG sector
The group is set to manufacture customised wet wipes in Jebel Ali... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India overtakes US as 172m receive first dose of ...
India has fully vaccinated just 44 million people, as against 137... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirati arrested for hosting wedding party at home
The gathering was busted after guests posted photos on social media. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Hot, humid day ahead; temperature to hit...
Health experts have suggested precautions residents should take to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
PIA staff return bag containing gold, cash to...
The bag also contained a laptop and other valuables which the... READ MORE