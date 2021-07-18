Abdellah Zejli’s Ecom District Club offers superior e-commerce mentorship and coaching solutions

Ecom District Club is a rapidly growing team of experts in branding and marketing, offering a myriad of opportunities for its members to evolve within the sphere of e-commerce

E-commerce is arguably one of the most complex and eclectic transformations that reshaped the global market, compelling businesses and entrepreneurs to adapt on short notice. A broad array of different skills, techniques, and habits is required for an individual to wade through its waters.

In the arms race for technology and information, businesses that are not prepared and willing to go the extra step are outrun and ultimately outclassed.

Abdellah Zejli, one of the most prominent international business leaders, made it his mission to help businesses and entrepreneurs gain a stable footing in the ever-changing e-commerce market. Joined by his partner Imad Mghari, a veteran e-merchant with more than six years of experience and an expert in Facebook advertisements, they created the Ecom District Club.

Zejli stated, “The Ecom District Club is the gateway that will allow you to achieve massive success in e-commerce thanks to a complete programme and tailor-made support.” The platform is based on 11 modules, including the introduction module dedicated to explaining the fundamentals of e-commerce, followed by 10 modules that revolve around the e-merchant’s mindset, product search, boutique creation, branding, digital marketing, influencer marketing, e-mail marketing, and legal aspects of e-commerce.

The aspect of the community is prevalent within The Ecom District Club, emphasising the importance of support over acquiring a heap of information that can be interpreted in a myriad of ways.

“It is not a simple training course with video modules: you will be part of a club, a community, a family! You will have access to many advantages and services that are not currently available on the market,” Zejli explained.

The Ecom District Club is meant for all individuals interested in e-commerce in whichever capacity, regardless of skill and experience levels. The club offers a straightforward and highly intuitive platform that allows e-merchants to grow and develop their skills. “The club contains all the steps to follow so that you develop your skills in e-commerce from scratch, and be profitable in this industry,” Zejli said.

According to Zejli, the club’s mission is to train their clients into becoming more successful in their respective fields with the most effective tips on the market while also providing access to regularly updated educational content. Members will benefit from unique offers from Ecom District Club’s partners, which are meant to provide a series of opportunities in terms of networking.

