A taste of tradition and nostalgia at Social by Heinz Beck

Following a week-long visit by the venue's highly decorated chef-patron, the offering at Social by Heinz Beck has been refreshed to reflect a more informal approach to Italian cuisine. Along with a new à la carte menu featuring traditional yet elevated Italian classics, Sociale, a Saturday lunch activation that draws on the Italian traditions of abundance and communal dining has also been introduced.

During Chef Heinz's recent visit to Dubai, he underlined the importance of evolving with the needs and wants of the market. The new menu will feature generous portions offered at a more affordable price point, allowing the restaurant to appeal to a new demographic of repeat diners who may have only previously visited to celebrate special occasions.

Social by Heinz Beck Head Chef Francesco Acquaviva explained his vision for the repositioning of the restaurant saying: "This is now a restaurant that diners can visit regularly and somewhere they can come to socialise with friends and family while enjoying comforting yet beautifully presented dishes."

Some highlights of the new à la carte menu at Social by Heinz Beck include Black Angus beef tartare, Lobster potato gnocchi, Memory of lasagna and Yellow corn chicken breast with fennel and cereal. The new menu is also inclusive to those with dietary requirements, featuring several vegetarian and vegan options including Panzanella 2021, Fagottelli carbonara and Vegan composition with tofu and seasonal vegetables.

Though Social by Heinz Beck will now appeal to diners looking for a more informal offering, fine dining aficionados will still be catered to with Chef Francesco's renowned Blind Menu in which guests share their culinary preferences and receive a five-, seven- or 10-course journey of dishes created just for them.

Sociale at Social by Heinz Beck

Key to the repositioning of Social by Heinz Beck is the launch of Sociale, a new Saturday lunch activation. The selection of dishes served will be a reinterpretation of the newly launched, more approachable menu at Social by Heinz Beck. The aim is to create a communal experience that forges connections through the language of food, culture and tradition. Dishes will be served family-style on sharing platters placed in the middle of the table replicating the atmosphere of love, generosity and abundance of dining in a family home. Families and friends are invited to step into a slice of Italy and wind down the weekend on a Saturday afternoon while enjoying panoramic views of Dubai's spectacular skyline from the restaurant's terrace.

For Chef Francesco, this is an opportunity to revisit childhood memories forged at his grandmother's table. Speaking about the inspiration behind Sociale, he said: "Every Sunday we would gather as a family and eat together. In Italy, we call it 'pranzo della domenica'. It's something that I hold very dear and I want to bring this tradition into our dining room. The focus will be on quality and simplicity but of course, we will add the special touches that Social by Heinz Beck is known for."

Guests will be welcomed by abundant platters of wagyu charcuterie, fried calamari and burrata with cherry tomatoes. This will be followed by seafood risotto and beef cheek tortellini, skillfully made in-house. For mains, there will be a choice or seabass fillet with spring vegetables or veal cotoletta 'alla Milanese'. Finally, there will be a selection of traditional desserts to share including cannoli Siciliani, pistachio profiteroles and baba with strawberry and lemon cream.

Venue: Social by Heinz Beck, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Timing: 1 pm to 4 pm

Price: Dh350 inclusive of soft drinks

Bookings are essential and can be made by calling 04 818 2222 or emailing dxbpd.restaurants@waldorfastoria.com