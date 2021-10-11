As the Covid-19 global pandemic winds down, a sharp spike in requests for cosmetic procedures has been observed, as life slowly returns back to normal.

Both invasive and non-invasive techniques are seeing an upswing as people transition out of working-from-home and restrictions are lifted, allowing for in-person socialisation.

Dubai, deemed the ‘Beverly Hills of the Middle East’, has emerged as an epicentre for the world's cosmetic medical tourism, with the highest number of cosmetic surgeons per capita in the region.

Surgeons in Dubai, such as Dr Charles Galanis, MD, Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS), regularly run out of appointments but try to cater to all patients to the best of their ability.

Dr Galanis, who will be at CosmeSurge Hospital Jumeirah in Dubai from the nine to 14 October, said: “Dubai really draws from a huge slot of territory, both from the Middle East and beyond, from people who either live here or are coming to visit here for surgery and to recover before returning home. Dubai really benefits from the availability of top worldwide talent in the field, as well as access to exceptional and the most up-to-date technology and machinery.”

Speaking of technology, Dr Galanis added, “When I think of plastic surgery, I think of three things: technique, technology, and artistry; these three things absolutely have to work in unison. Having a creative mind coupled with good technique from good training and access to cutting-edge technology, you are in a position to deliver dramatic results to patients looking at cosmetic treatments.”

Dr Galanis reflects further on the role of social media in today’s trends for opting for cosmetic work. “Nowadays, I’m seeing that a lot of people are looking for cosmetic solutions, whereas just a few years ago my clientele was made up of mainly media personalities where I operate out of in my home clinic in Beverly Hills, California. I attribute this to the rise of social media —people, no matter what profession they’re in, want to feel good about themselves and put their best face forward. Everyone online wants to achieve ‘perfection’, and we certainly attain their goals through our work.”