A leader in the food industry

Al Kabeer has emerged to become one of the largest frozen food manufacturing companies in the UAE

At Al Kabeer our obsession with quality in procurement, manufacturing and distribution of processed frozen food has helped establish us as a leader in the Middle East frozen food industry.

Founded over 40 years ago, the group has evolved into a multi- dimensional, multi-product business with offices, processing units and cold storages in over 10 countries. It takes pride in distributing a range of over 300 products to 20,000 + retail outlets in GCC and other international markets.

It all begins with sourcing, and is the first step in the direction of uncompromising quality. The freshest of meat, poultry, fish, vegetables, herbs and spices are used to ensure excellent taste and quality. To monitor halal processing at various international plants, a competent team is routinely sent for spot inspections, to ensure only meat and poultry slaughtered as per Islamic rites (sharia) is imported.

The group has dedicated factories around the globe from where the highest quality raw materials are sourced and analysed at our state-of- the-art laboratory, and subsequently cleared for manufacturing.

In the food industry, hygiene is critical, and at Al Kabeer, this has become a code of conduct. To ensure that the most rigorous standards are maintained, processing is carried out in an ideal 15ºC and storage and transport at -18ºC. We ensure complete power and water backup availability at all times. Moreover, modern spiral, plate and blast freezers, along with massive cold storage facilities guarantee that the food is handled under ideal conditions throughout the production process.

Al Kabeer range caters to all types of palates with one thing in common — Good Taste! The range includes meat and poultry products, seafood, vegetarian products and ready-to-eat meals. We are proud to market the largest range of frozen and processed food in the Middle East.