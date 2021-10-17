A dining experience like no other
BreakBread recently announced the launch of its exciting new platform offering a food discovery experience like no other in Dubai. Leveraging the power of technology, BreakBread aims to connect food enthusiasts’, hosts and talented cooks through curated homecooked culinary experiences.
Romain Ollivier, co-founder and CEO of BreakBread, said: “The way we go out and dine in restaurants has never really been revolutionised, their concepts may vary but the overall experience is always very similar. BreakBread offers a contemporary twist on the social dining experience, going beyond the traditional and immersing guests in their host’s unique style of cuisine and entertainment”.
“It serves as an inter-mediation to connect people who share a passion for food and social dining. The platform is dedicated to creating a world that inspires human connection, redefining the meaning of home. This unparalleled experience sets the stage for the audience to unlock authentic recipes and satisfy their appetite for great food, immersive culture and meeting new people,” Ollivier added.
Hosts will be able to entertain and provide unparalleled culinary experiences for their guests, creating opportunities for people to enjoy, explore and discover the magic of memorable food experiences from the comfort of their homes.
The new platform is also taking extra steps to ensure the wellbeing of its members by putting safety measures in place for both hosts and guests. The technologies embedded in BreakBread include an easy-to-use booking system enabling users to book experiences online and browse hosts. The straightforward website guides users through registration and the booking process by way of user-friendly interfaces.
