LuLu strengthens online shopping operations In Abu Dhabi

With the pandemic driving customers to safer methods of shopping, LuLu strives to meet their needs

07 Dec 2020, Abu Dhabi: The region's leading retailer, LuLu Group, inaugurated their exclusive fulfilment centre today, to further strengthen their online shopping business. This world-class logistics centre will become the hub of last-mile delivery in Abu Dhabi and its nearby suburbs, with facilities to house almost all product categories, from fresh and frozen foods to various other grocery products.



The fulfilment centre was inaugurated by Abdulaziz Bawazeer, Executive Director Commercial Section ZonesCrop in the presence of Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group, along with other top officials from ZonesCorp and LuLu Group.



Yusuff Ali M.A. shared: "Online shopping is no doubt the future of retail and the pandemic situation has boosted it with more and more shoppers opting for safe and convenient shopping. We have witnessed a multi-fold increase in online orders during the last few months and this fulfilment centre will help us serve more customers, quicker and efficiently."

This fulfilment centre has dedicated premium chiller facilities for temperature-controlled products and in-house food preparation amenities for safe and hygienic food handling. Plans are afoot for expanding the logistic hub within the same vicinity for bigger and better service.

"I would like to thank the leadership of ZonesCorp and team members for their excellent support and cooperation in setting up this operation in record time," Yusuff Ali M.A. added.



LuLu Hypermarket, where the world comes to shop-is the top retailer in the Middle East and one of the most successful businesses worldwide. Serving more than 1,600,000 shopping patrons every day, it is the fastest growing retail chain across 10 countries that include the GCC, India, Egypt, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Founded in the early nineties, it has successfully expanded to different parts of the world and currently operates more than 196 stores with a staff force of more than 55,000.