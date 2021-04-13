Car, gold, diamonds and more! Send and win at Joyalukkas Exchange

UAE's favourite money exchange, Joyalukkas Exchange, has announced its 'Send and Win' promotion with a grand prize of a Renault Duster and other exciting rewards like Gold & Diamonds. During the promotion period, customers win an entry into the raffle draw with every transaction. The promotion is valid for transactions done at Joyalukkas Exchange branches in UAE and through Joyalukkas Exchange Mobile App. The promotion ends on May 31 2021.

Announcing the promotion, Antony Jose, managing director, Joyalukkas Exchange, quoted, "We strive to add that extra bit of happiness to our customers with every transaction they make with us, be it through best rates, offers or loyalty rewards. Our latest 'Send and Win' promotion allows them to win dream prizes while they continue to enjoy our world-class services. I invite everyone to try their luck and participate in the promotion."

One lucky winner will drive home in a brand-new Renault Duster. Other raffle draw prizes include five-gram gold bars, diamond necklaces and other exciting gifts. Customers can also double their winning chances by earning double entry into the draw by making transactions through Joyalukkas Exchange Mobile App. This offer is valid across all the Joyalukkas Exchange branches across the UAE.