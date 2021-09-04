6thStreet unveils BTS campaign
6thStreet.com offers the latest fashion and lifestyle trends from 500+ international brands, delivering right to your doorstep.
6thStreet.com has launched its ‘Back to School’ campaign with the tagline ‘Everything You Need to Get Back to School’ in early August.
The extensive campaign features massive promotions that include complimentary school kits and special prices on school essentials from top brands such as Sketchers, Crocs, Adidas, SMYK and CCC.
The e-commerce platform has also curated on-trend back to university style inspirations for everyone, along with a chance to win an SUV car.
