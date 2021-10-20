Largest cryptocurrency event concluded with 8,000 visitors

CED2021, one of the premier cryptocurrency exhibition and conference was held at the Festival arena, Festival City in Dubai from October 14-15. The event was attended by more than 8,000 people which delivered a content-rich conference with more than 80 crypto industry speakers and 64 crypto companies, making it one of the largest crypto gatherings in the region.

Top crypto companies like Currency.com, Zebpay, B2broker, Regal RA, Smartkey, Koda Finance, Bybit, Localtrade, CoinSwap joined the event and exhibited their offering to the traders and Investors by explaining their features and benefits for every crypto enthusiast.

The increasing interest in cryptocurrencies globally and the post-pandemic surge in the economy attracted more audiences towards the crypto and blockchain-related events in recent days. In CED2021, there were a lot of industry influencers, markets experts, and crypto professionals attending, marking CED2021 as a new benchmark in the industry. In addition, featured and interesting cryptocurrency businesses were presented at this event by Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Dr Rashid Al Farooq.

The event was well organised with all safety precautions followed in the venue and parallelly streamed online, enabling many people to attend virtually at their comfort.

The event organiser added that "Our event has delivered the best conference and enhanced networking opportunity that has helped individuals and businesses to gain the knowledge in the digital assets and blockchain industry."

