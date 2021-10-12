Three ways to unleash your full potential, per Jon Paramore

Everyone possesses gifts and talents within themselves, which is why settling for less than you are capable of should never be an option. While this is true, Jon Paramore explained that it is challenging to unleash these potentials, especially without the right resources and know-how. He added that life is too short, and you don’t get do-overs, so don’t settle for mediocrity. Borrowing from the words of the great Nelson Mandela, “There is no passion to be found in playing small.”

That said, here are three ways Paramore recommends to help you unleash your full potential:

Set challenging but achievable goals

You should aim for the moon, but that should not mean putting unnecessary pressure on yourself. The easiest way to discover your full potential is to set goals; what are you working towards? This gives you direction, said Paramore. However, Paramore cautioned against setting goals that are too easy, vague, or next to impossible. Your goals should be challenging and achievable; if your goals don’t challenge you, your potentials aren’t stimulated.

Small changes, significant improvements

Every journey starts with a single step, and your path to unleashing your full capabilities is no different. Paramore explained the importance of making small steps every day. You shouldn’t try to change too much too soon. To unlock your potential, you need consistency; therefore, do small things consistently, and you’ll see big improvements.

Sharpen your focus

Paramore noted that a day is punctuated by thousands of decisions, despite most of them being subconscious. People who unlock their potential cultivate good habits and shed their poor habits. The decisions you make daily sum up your life, which determines whether or not you can turn your weaknesses into strengths. To sharpen your focus, you need to first work on your habits.

Though quite obvious, as a bonus, Paramore added that knowledge is power. Arm yourself with the necessary knowledge to help you open your mind to possibilities and opportunities. You can unlock your full potential if you work at it.