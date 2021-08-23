Kalpesh Kinariwala: “Dubai is well-positioned to be a leader in 3D technology”

Technology expected to support continuing growth of construction sector in the country

There is a growing demand for building 3D housing units across the globe, encouraged by the benefits afforded by the technology.

Last year, the global 3D printing in construction market was valued at $7 billion, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 91.5 per cent through to 2028, according to latest research.

Kalpesh Kinariwala, Chairman, Pantheon Development believes the UAE, Dubai in particular, is well-positioned to be a leader in the global construction market using 3D technology. “The emirate has actively promoted 3D printing in construction, with a target seeking to have 25 per cent of its buildings be constructed using the technology by 2030, as part of its aspirations to be a regional and international hub for 3D printing technology,” he said.

The growing adoption of 3D technology in designing and building a wide range of construction projects is attributed mainly to the accuracy and quality it delivers, along with the cost efficiencies it provides. In addition, 3D printing could help contribute to solving housing shortages, provide relief to those affected by calamities and disasters and even address the construction labour deficiency in some developing countries.

He added: “We are in talks with three companies from the US and Europe to get their proposals for a G+10 story building. We have to make sure that the project is scalable, as without that factor, building a one stand-alone building will make it costly and commercially unviable.”

With recent legislation in place, such as requiring those who intend to engage in 3D printing to first register with the municipality, Dubai aims to improve efficiencies in construction projects, increase the competitiveness of the local industry, reduce waste, and attract leading companies in the sector to the emirate as part of a larger plan to spur economic growth and promote the adoption of advanced technologies.