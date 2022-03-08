KT Exclusive: Reckitt CEO sees company transformation playing out in the UAE

We’ve been in the Middle East for more than 75 years and the region is of great emphasis for us to ensure we aggressively drive growth, says Laxman Narasimhan

Laxman Narasimhan, chief executive officer (CEO) of British consumer goods company Reckitt, has led the maker of Dettol soap and Finish dishwasher tablets on a corporate transformation over the past two years, since taking over in September 2019, even as the Covid-19 pandemic upended global business. He said Reckitt is now much stronger, operating with momentum, and on track to deliver its medium-term targets.

Narasimhan, who previously worked at PepsiCo and McKinsey & Co in leadership roles, said the UAE is a priority market, where the benefits of this transformation are evident. It’s also the regional headquarters for Reckitt’s 75-year-old Africa and Middle East (AME) operations, which covers 71 countries and a potential 1.8 billion consumers, or around 25 per cent of the global population.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, some Reckitt products became must-haves, including Dettol, a market leader in the Middle East, where the brand’s sales grew at a double-digit rate over the past two years.

The region is home to the world’s broadest Dettol portfolio, and Dettol was named Official Hygiene Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and for Hajj 2021 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), playing a central role in helping consumers stay safe and healthy as we return to normalcy.

Narasimhan spoke with Khaleej Times during a recent trip to Dubai.

Edited excerpts from the exclusive interview:

How has Reckitt strengthened its businesses over the past two years?

The last two years have been transformational. Now, we’re a much stronger company. We exist to protect, heal, and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world. It’s quite important to say that, because the definition of why we exist has given us a direction and signal to the portfolio we want to have. We reorganised our business. We invested nearly £1 (Dh4.81) billion, and these investments are beginning to show results, in areas such as e-commerce, research and development (R&D) and innovation, supply chain and customer satisfaction. To fuel these investments, we launched a productivity programme, which, at first, was £1.3 (Dh6.37) billion, but then we surpassed it. Now, we believe that over four years, we can generate £2 (Dh9.81) billion of productivity, from efficiencies across the company, which would allow us to make the business even stronger.

How is the company’s outlook improving as the uptick in the share price shows?

You can see that in the results we’ve had. If you look at the two-year stacked growth of the business, we have grown close to 17.4 per cent over 2020 and 2021. So, it's been very fast growth for the company, and we feel very good about the progress we have made through our transformation. The company is significantly stronger as we enter this period of great volatility.

We expect, despite all the market volatility, that our multiple levers will permit margin improvement this year, while also delivering growth between one to four per cent overall. And more broadly, we are still on the path to delivering on our mid-term goals, which is mid-single digits growth and mid-20s profitability by the mid-2020s.

What are your expansion plans for the UAE and the wider region?

There are 1.8 billion consumers in the AME region. We’ve been in the Middle East for more than 75 years. This is clearly an area of great emphasis for us to ensure we drive growth, as far as the UAE goes. The UAE is a priority market for us. We’ve made big commitments here; we’ve created a joint venture (JV) partnership. We’re manufacturing in Bahrain, focused on bringing products and innovation to these markets.

The Africa opportunity is large, and it's based in our regional headquarters here in the UAE. We’re also looking at the KSA because of its major transformation in line with Vision 2030. We’re making all the appropriate investments to ensure that we meet the needs of the Saudi market.

Can you illustrate with an example how your innovation pipeline is 50 per cent larger and brands are stronger and more relevant?

If you look at a brand like Dettol, it had the fastest penetration increase of any brand anywhere in the world. Penetration increases for our brands have been a big priority. On the innovation side, we’ve invested in eight scientific platforms. The combination of consumer plus science has resulted in the increase in our innovation pipeline. An example would be the launch of Dettol Tru Clean in the United Kingdom (UK), which became one of the largest selling green brands in the country in that category. Our pipeline is very strong.

How is your performance-driven culture evolving, despite the Covid-19 challenge?

Historically, we’ve been a very strong ownership-driven company, with over 50 per cent of our people owning shares in the company. I never want to lose that. The second element of our culture is what we call "create", which is all about innovation. We want to invest in consumers and understand their needs and behaviours. We want to invest in science and execution.

The third element is to "deliver". Traditionally, we’re focused on earnings per share (EPS). However, we have broadened the measures to drive real value creation. We brought in measures to reward top line growth, margin change, and return on capital. We are also considering the introduction of measures to reward performance in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.

Our fourth element of culture is "care". The importance of care got heightened by the Covid-19 pandemic. We had to reinforce care for our communities, care for each other, care for our customers. So, care is an area that we've really added in. It shows, including in the feedback we are getting from customers, our employees, and communities.

How did you manage to fight cost inflation and supply chain disruption last year?

Our productivity programme has been a huge saviour. We’ve 14,000 initiatives on productivity. This is not just some top-down mandate. It’s deeply embedded. We’re having to take pricing into consideration. So, a combination of productivity and pricing has been very important — coupled with the investments we made in the supply chain to make it resilient. That has been very helpful to us over time, but clearly the cost pressures are high.

It is estimated that there is likely to be a 20 per cent rise in logistical costs, ocean freight being one of the key drivers because of the volatility in crude oil prices. How are you tackling these challenges?

I can't comment specifically about the percentage for logistical costs, but what I can tell you is that there's no question that's gone up given what's happened with crude oil prices and container availability. The spot market prices have been quite steep. We must essentially find ways to enhance productivity and pricing in a bid to mitigate these inflationary pressures.

How are you holding on to your Covid-19 pandemic sales growth considering brands such as Lysol, Dettol, and Finish?

The Covid-19 pandemic has both helped our sales, for brands like Dettol, but also hurt our sales, such as the lack of a cold and flu season in the early part leading to more disruptions. Now, Dettol is heading into low single-digit growth this year. It declined last year, but growth picked up from the fourth quarter. Lysol demand will normalise as we’ve a strong franchise with people who care deeply about the product and are highly brand loyal.

You had created a series of social media videos for the Dettol Hand Wash Challenge to spread awareness of hand washing in India to combat the coronavirus. In aggregate, these videos have been viewed more than 100 billion times. How did this idea come about?

In the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic, we needed measures to drive consumer behavioural change at scale. The idea came from our Indian team, including the unforgettable earworm jingle. We encouraged people to participate and make their own videos. We even got Bollywood actors to participate, which helped us go viral.

We also worked closely with public health authorities across Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa on how we drive behavioural change. I visited Expo 2020 Dubai and interacted with children who were all brand ambassadors for Dettol, and they taught me about hygienic behaviour. It's part of the reason why we develop these strong partnerships — engaging communities is the best way to drive behavioural change.

How are your over-the-counter drugs, particularly cold & flu medicines performing? What’s your projection about the sales of these products as Covid-19 restrictions end?

We saw this in our fourth quarter results. As Covid-19 restrictions have eased, cold and flu has returned. So, it's a normal season, and we are clearly benefiting from it. With the cold and flu season, we are expecting double-digit growth this year in our cold and flu brands, which include Strepsils and Mucinex.

Which brands are you betting big this year and why?

We are betting on many brands because the growth for us is widespread. An estimated 70 per cent of our business is growing in mid-single digits and we need to sustain that. We see strong growth in cold and flu. We’re also focused on Lysol and Dettol to ensure that we are targeting the heavy user. We are adding one more item to what they buy, like a Lysol laundry sanitiser product.

How do you see your corporate purpose tying into ESG that is so much in the spotlight these days?

We’re a performance-driven company. My objective very much is to ensure that we drive performance. And while we do so, we will do it the right way, consistent with our commitments to the community and our broader environmental agenda. On the social agenda, I made a commitment early on that we’d donate the equivalent of one per cent of our operating profit to communities and causes. We’ve given more than that — it's been almost one and a half per cent each year for the last two years. Our programmes, in maternal and child health, clean water, hygiene and sanitation, have measurably impacted 3.4 million individuals across 50 countries.

We had made a commitment to reduce 65 per cent of our carbon emissions by 2030. We achieved that last year, nine years ahead of schedule. We’re also making improvements in plastic use and water usage. We’re here in the Middle East, where water supply is under threat due to climate change. We’ve a role to play to educate consumers on how to save water.

You came to Reckitt from PepsiCo. What was the transition like?

I came into a company where the brands were amazing, but I felt the company needed a round of investments to recapture its glory. And the culture was great, and the people were terrific, but it needed some evolution. It was a company that had wings but hadn’t quite gotten its roots.

We’ve populated the executive team with a combination of internal promotions as well as external hires. We brought in people who furthered our capabilities, but also helped us evolve our culture. We’ve had to accomplish all of that through the Covid-19 pandemic, which is not something anybody bargained for.

How difficult is remote leadership and team building because of the Covid-19 challenges and the leadership paradigm because of the pandemic? Do you feel CEOs need to be more people-focused?

Last year, I spent 48 per cent of my time on people; a combination of people operating reviews, coaching, connecting and so on. I'm very front-line focused, very people orientated. The human touch makes leadership much more conscious and deliberate. What I’ve done in this remote work era is scheduled how I connect with people; I connect with 400 people for 15 minutes, twice a year. If you think about it, it's like 60 hours, twice a year, which is like two whole weeks in a year. It’s imperfect, but a way to compensate for working remotely all this time.

I think when you find yourself operating in a remote setting as a CEO, you lose some of your traditional strengths. At least, ones I thought were strong for me, like pattern recognition. I come to Dubai and see something, I see something in India, and I see something in Singapore, and I say, what if you connected this, maybe there could be something bigger? Because when you’re not travelling you lose some of this pattern recognition, and you must find different ways to recreate that.

Lastly, are brands overselling the climate story? How can the climate message be an organic part of a brand? How can a brand be more climate-friendly?

Brands need to be even more climate-centred, but in a very authentic manner. People can see through inauthentic stories quite quickly. The reality is that companies must carry out sustainability commitments, and in an authentic manner, because we can't carry on the way we have for the next 30 years. Leaders and companies are going to have to do this but do this in a way that delivers performance, while doing the right thing.

