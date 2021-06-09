KPMG Private Enterprise unveils new competition for UAE’s tech innovators

The UAE winner will go on to compete in KPMG’s global finals.

The search is on for the UAE’s top tech innovators who are ready to become the next global titans with the launch of the KPMG Private Enterprise Tech Innovator in the UAE competition. Wherever they are in the business lifecycle — from start-up to accelerated growth — innovators are being invited to pitch and present their growth ambitions to panels of local and global industry experts.

Following the success of KPMG’s Best British Tech Pioneer, in which game changers and disruptors such as Echo Health and What3Words were identified, the competition has been expanded to include technology innovators in the UAE and 16 other countries around the world.

Applications will be accepted starting June 9, with the UAE competition scheduled for September 6 and 7. The tech innovator in the UAE will go on to compete in the global finals at Web Summit 2021 in Lisbon this November.

Shortlisted businesses will be provided with exclusive networking opportunities among industry experts and other tech innovators. Winning companies also gain exposure from being featured in KPMG’s Winners Report and media profiles.

Anurag Bajpai, Partner, Private Enterprise Leader, KPMG Lower Gulf, said: “The UAE’s innovative companies are introducing tech breakthroughs, transforming businesses and disrupting industries. Recognizing innovation as the foundation of socio-economic development, the government has created an ecosystem that attracts and nurtures creativity and talent. Our aim is to support the start-ups who are contributing to this national vision. Whether they are tech-enabled, tech-led or tech-driven, we’re inviting them to join the Tech Innovator competition and take their businesses to the next level.

“The first step is very simple: participation in the KPMG Private Enterprise Tech Innovator competition to make important connections and gain recognition among some of the most trusted advisors, industry leaders and influencers in the UAE and other major world markets. These are vital networks that no fast-growing tech company will want to miss.”

To be eligible, applicants should be registered in the UAE, actively operating for five years or less (in their current form) and generating revenues between $1 million and $15 million or have raised at least $500,000 in equity. The applicant should be either a pure technology or a tech-enabled business and not majority owned by a large corporate. Additionally, the country winner must be available to pitch at the global finals, held in Lisbon Portugal, November 2021.

