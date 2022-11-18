KPMG Lower Gulf appoints new chief executive

Relief from value-added tax is available only to a natural person, be it an Emirati or an expatriate
KPMG Lower Gulf (LG), comprising the UAE and Oman, on Friday announced the appointment of Emilio Pera as the company’s next chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2023. He takes over from Nader Haffar, who resigned from the company after five years as chairman and chief executive.
Pera, who brings over 30 years of professional services and international business experience, is currently KPMG LG’s acting head of tax. He was instrumental in scaling the business to align with current market trends and improve profitability.
Pera said: “KPMG Lower Gulf has experienced tremendous growth and transformation over the past five years. Our impressive list of clients is testament to the trust they place in the KPMG brand. We continue to strive towards being the most trusted and trustworthy firm of choice for our clients.”
Haffar said: “I would like to congratulate Emilio on his election as CEO. He is a highly respected KPMG professional, and I am confident that his leadership will enable KPMG Lower Gulf to continue its record of strong performance and growth.”
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says the taxes combined would raise £14 billion next year
The new experience is scheduled to open to the public in Q4 2023
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt must show investors that Britain's 2.45 trillion-pound ($2.91 trillion) debt mountain will start to fall as a share of GDP.
Aliph Fund I completes a 100% buyout of the UAE’s largest pet business – The Pet Shop
ACX uses distributed ledger technology leveraging blockchain architecture to create securitised carbon credits
Event saw a record global attendance of more than 160,000 attendees from 164 countries
Aligned with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 towards promoting an integrated concept of wellbeing.