Kiran Khawaja crowned with Dubai’s most promising real estate icon award

Kiran Khawaja CEO of Fajar Realty, a noted figure in Dubai real estate circles, was honoured with the most promising real estate icon award in recognition of her efforts at the India International Influencer Awards, which were held on September 21, 2025, in Dubai.

The award show was graced by Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi. The place was stacked with VIPs and corporate moguls from diverse sectors like real estate, crypto, and finance.

Khawaja has carved a niche for herself in the real estate sector in the region.

Speaking to the media after winning the award, Kiran Khawaja said, “I am really happy and satisfied to win this award. I feel privileged that I got the award from the hands of my favourite Bollywood queen, Nora Fatehi, who has given many chartbusters and amassed a loyal fan following cutting across the continents. Awards such as this give an opportunity to the entrepreneurs from diverse fields to come together under one roof and meet each other and be awarded in their respective fields where they have excelled.”

Kiran Khawaja has won many awards and recognition in her illustrious 18-year journey. She walked away with ‘Asia Business Outlook Top 10 Most Promising Global Leaders from Pakistan 2023’ and the much-coveted ‘Beingshe Excellence Best Real Estate Broker 2023’. Further adding to her accolades are an array of awards, with Fajar Realty securing honors such as the ‘DAMAC Top Performing Agency,’ ‘Azizi Agents Award Gala 2023’ the ‘Emaar Token of Appreciation Award’; additionally, they were given the Menaa Leadership Award for 2023 and many more.