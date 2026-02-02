King’s College Hospital London – Dubai introduces UAE’s first Da Vinci 5 Surgical robot

Reinforcing its role in advancing surgical care and expanding early access to the latest generation of robotic technology

Partner Content











King’s College Hospital London - Dubai is bringing in a new era of surgical excellence with the introduction of the latest Da Vinci 5 Surgical System to the UAE. The technology will be unveiled during a public display in the lobby of King’s College Hospital, Dubai Hills, this week.

The two-day event took place on Monday, February 2, and Tuesday, February 3, with a hospital display of the Da Vinci 5 in the main lobby, with live demonstrations led by the hospital’s surgeons for visitors to observe. King’s College Hospital London - Dubai will be the first in the country to showcase it through a dedicated hospital display publicly, reinforcing its role in advancing surgical care and expanding early access to the latest generation of robotic technology.

The Da Vinci 5 is the most advanced platform available, designed to improve precision, efficiency, and clinical insight, giving surgeons more computing power, smarter data tools, and a design that benefits both surgeons and patients. It brings new advancements to minimally invasive surgery, including Force Feedback technology that lets surgeons feel and measure the pressure they use during procedures. This helps them work with more control and care. Improved 3D visualisation gives clearer, more detailed views of anatomy, and smoother workflows help make operating rooms more efficient and may allow more patients to be treated.

Outside the operating room, advanced digital features allow real-time teamwork, data-based performance insights, and personalised surgical training. These tools help drive ongoing improvements in clinical care.

Kimberley Pierce, chief executive officer, King’s College Hospital London - Dubai, said: “Our job is to make sure patients here have access to the same advances you would expect from leading hospitals anywhere in the world. Bringing the Da Vinci 5 to King’s is part of that mindset. We are always looking ahead, asking what comes next, and making sure our teams have the tools to deliver the best possible care.”

King’s College Hospital London – Dubai is supported by a team of highly qualified and experienced surgeons with extensive expertise in robotic and minimally invasive surgery. Among them is Dr Rehan Saif, consultant hepatopancreatobiliary (HPB) surgeon and abdominal multi-organ transplantologist, who specialises in liver surgery and complex hepatobiliary care. Highlighting the importance of patient and donor safety, particularly in living donor transplantation, Dr Saif underscores how advanced robotic platforms such as the Da Vinci 5 enable highly complex liver and multi-organ procedures to be performed through smaller incisions, helping to reduce surgical trauma, support faster recovery and maintain the highest standards of care.

Additionally, Dr Ahmed Hassan, consultant esophago-gastric, laparoscopic, bariatric and general surgeon, known for his work in cancer surgery, said: “Advanced robotic platforms allow us to operate with exceptional accuracy in confined anatomical spaces, which improves surgical consistency, reduces post-operative complications, and supports faster recovery for patients undergoing complex upper gastrointestinal procedures.”

Dr Firas Younis, consultant general and colorectal surgeon, specialising in minimally invasive approaches, further highlighted the Da Vinci 5 as a significant advancement in surgical precision, ergonomics and versatility, noting that enhanced visual clarity and surgeon-centred design support greater accuracy, reduced physical strain during long and complex procedures, and improved surgical consistency and patient safety across multiple specialties — expanding what can be safely offered to patients in Dubai.

Moreover, Dr Atif Alvi, laparoscopic colorectal and general surgeon with expertise in advanced laparoscopic techniques, said: “Bringing in the Da Vinci 5 shows King’s College Hospital London - Dubai’s ongoing commitment to clinical excellence and its position as a centre for advanced surgical care. With these new tools, the hospital raises its standards and gives doctors technology that helps them make better decisions and work with greater precision.”

The system will support minimally invasive procedures across multiple specialities, including transplant, urology, gynaecology, thoracic, cardiac, and general surgery. As a result, more patients will have access to advanced treatments locally.

King’s College Hospital London - Dubai already operates the Da Vinci Xi platform, widely used in robotic surgery programmes worldwide, and the introduction of the Da Vinci 5 represents a significant step forward for the hospital: a clear progression in surgical innovation.

This important agreement is part of King’s College Hospital London - Dubai’s ongoing plan to invest in new healthcare solutions. The hospital is not just preparing for the future of medicine but also helping to shape it.