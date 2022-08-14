UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Kingdom Holding invests in Russian energy companies

Saudi group said it invested SR1.37 billion in Gazprom and SR196 million in Rosneft on February 22, and SR410 million in Lukoil from February 22 to March 22

Kingdom Holding is mostly owned by Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, but Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. — File photo
Kingdom Holding is mostly owned by Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, but Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. — File photo

By Reuters

Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 9:40 PM

Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding invested in Russian energy groups Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil between February 22 and March 22, it said on Twitter on Sunday.

Many Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russian energy firms and their executives following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The Kingdom Holding investments fall within the company’s SR12.8 billion ($3.4 billion) three-year investment programme, the company added.

Kingdom Holding said it invested SR1.37 billion in Gazprom and SR196 million in Rosneft on February 22, and SR410 million in Lukoil from February 22 to March 22.

Kingdom Holding is mostly owned by Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, but Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), took a 16.87 per cent stake in the company in May.

Saudi Arabia and Russia lead the Opec+ group, an alliance formed in 2017 between the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allied producers. — Reuters


More news from Business
Shuaa posts Dh6m operating income in Q2

Business

Shuaa posts Dh6m operating income in Q2

Second quarter net operating income of Dh6 million compared to Dh24 million in Q1 2022 mainly due to lower trading revenues; Net loss attributable to shareholders of Dh170 million in Q2 2022 compared to net income of Dh6 million in Q1 2022

Business