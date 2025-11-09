  • search in Khaleej Times
Kiara Jewellery named best luxury jewellery brand 2025 

Khatoon Entrepreneur Summit and Luxury Awards is recognised as one of Dubai’s prominent business platforms that celebrates trailblazing innovations on all fronts

Published: Sun 9 Nov 2025, 4:11 PM

Kiara Jewellery received the title of Best Luxury Jewellery Brand 2025 at the Khatoon Entrepreneur Summit and Luxury Awards. The distinction follows a demanding evaluation process conducted by the summit’s board of juries that closely examined and assessed all possible candidates belonging to their respective niches.

Organised by Khatoon Luxury Events Organising LLC, it is recognised as one of Dubai’s prominent business platforms that celebrates trailblazing innovations on all fronts. Furthermore, it gathers accomplished entrepreneurs, investors, and senior professionals from fashion, real estate, and hospitality. The titles and citations presented during the event honour brands that demonstrate excellence within some of the most competitive sectors.

Kiara Jewellery earned its place for collections that exhibit advanced artistry as a result of its robust operational procedures, from conceptualisation and production to the execution of its one-of-a-kind designs. The award represents the official acknowledgment of Kiara’s capacity to exceed all rigorous and discriminating industry standards.

Ada Panday, Co-Founder of Kiara Jewellery, also took part as moderator for the panel Wealth and Lifestyle, reinforcing its active involvement in Dubai’s booming and thriving luxurious market. Kiara continues its growth trajectory and is expanding with more branches in the foreseeable future.