Kiara Jewellery engages collectors and connoisseurs at the Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi 2025

Kiara Jewellery took part in the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi 2025, held from November 12 to 16 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec). The JWS attracts top jewellery houses, watchmakers, and artisans from the Gulf and beyond, making it one of the most anticipated trade exhibitions in the region.

Kiara’s participation in JWS 2025 strengthens its market footprint and relations by connecting with distributors, collectors, and investors within the premium jewellery segment. Its display features signature works that celebrate exquisite artistry and contemporary design, offering guests a closer look at upcoming product lines and bespoke editions.

Throughout the expo, Kiara Jewellery hosted special engagements with selected personalities and creators from the fashion and luxury space. These sessions provide a first-hand experience of the brand’s latest offerings while adding interactive elements to the presentation. Furthermore, a limited perfume giveaway accompanies the event, adding a unique experiential touch.

Ada Panday, Co-Founder of Kiara Jewellery, said the show remains an important annual destination for the business as it provides an avenue to demonstrate craftsmanship and innovation for the world to see. She adds that Kiara’s inclusion represents its way of showing appreciation to clients and partners by introducing truly distinct and authentic creations of fine jewellery.