Khorfakkan to have a luxury hotel, water park and over 200 residential units

— Supplied photo

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Thu 23 Jun 2022, 6:33 PM

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, popularly known as Shurooq, on Thursday said its upcoming integrated large-scale development project in the Eastern enclave of Khorfakkan will be comprising of a 5-star hotel, the first waterpark in the Eastern region, and more than 200 residential units.

The Sharjah entity said the flagship project will redefine the leisure and travel landscape of the emirate and the region and will be completed in 2024.

Elaborating, Shurooq said the luxury 5-star hospitality project, operating under the Autograph Collection by Marriott International and built on 38,000sqm opposite the Khorfakkan port, will feature 75 deluxe units, pools, restaurants, and a ballroom for special occasions.

— Supplied photo

“The proposed rooms include 62 single rooms, 5 double rooms, and 8 luxury suites offering stunning views of the Arabian Sea and offers unparalleled luxury for visitors to the tranquil eastern enclave,” according to a statement by Shurooq.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, acting chief executive officer of Shurooq, shared details of the project currently under development, during a phone call to radio show on Wednesday.

The expansive project will also see the development of the first waterpark in the Eastern region of the emirate and caters to the ever-growing demand for tourism and leisure experiences in the East Coast.

— Supplied photo

Ahmed Al Qaseer pointed out that the project would also include more than 200 residential units, which will be serviced by retail stores, restaurants and a host of other outlets on the ground level.

“Off-plan sales would commence with the announcement of a detailed overview of the project in the third quarter of the current year,” he said, adding that the project will be completed in 2024.

Shurooq’s new project follows the ongoing development of the nature-inspired LUX Al Jabal Resort in Khorfakkan, located on the slopes of the spectacular Soueifa mountain, overlooking a beach.

These projects are being developed in one of the most picturesque cities in the Eastern region to bolster the emirate’s touristic appeal and drive its future growth and urban development while also creating investment opportunities in diverse sectors including entertainment, sports, services, and retail, and will contribute to the diversified economy of the emirate.

