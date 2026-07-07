Khorfakkan port to handle over 10 million TEUs in new expansion plan

The Sharjah-based port, operated by Gulftainer, is currently the only fully operational terminal in the country that is located outside the Strait of Hormuz

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 7 Jul 2026, 1:32 PM
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Khorfakkan port will undergo major expansion plans, capable of handling more than 10 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), Gulftainer announced on Tuesday.

It will also be able to handle two to three million TEUs of inland logistics capacity.

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The port is currently the only fully operational terminal in the country that is located outside the Strait of Hormuz, making it one of the most important gateway terminals. The UAE's Fujairah port also operates outside Hormuz.

The Strait is a narrow passageway wedged between neighbouring Oman and Iran, which has seen major disruptions due to vessel attacks by Iran after the military conflict with the US and Israel, disrupting global supply chain and sending global energy prices higher.


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