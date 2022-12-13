Khidmah expands reach and services through new takeovers

Acquisitions open new opportunities for Khidmah and its clients

Khidmah, one the region’s leading facilities management and home maintenance companies, has announced the acquisition of green building enabler Pactive Sustainable Solutions and Mace Macro Technical Services, Mace Group’s UAE headquartered Hard Facilities Management Arm. The acquisitions are part of Khidmah’s expansion and growth strategy that aims to strengthen its services proposition and geographical reach while driving the company’s operational and financial performance forward.

Pactive Sustainable Solutions is an accredited energy service company (ESCO), a certified energy auditor, and a company that specialises in energy performance contracts (EPC), building and industrial energy audits, and green building services such as leed certifications and 3D energy modelling. Pactive also specialises in HVAC automation and has unique solutions to save energy in split air conditioners. Mace Macro Technical Services, part of global property agent Mace group, provides hard facilities management solutions to various commercial buildings in the region.

The acquisitions of Pactive and Mace Macro Technical Services open new opportunities for Khidmah and its clients, enabling the company to provide various sustainable solutions that help built environments become greener, as well as grow its portfolio and geographic footprint throughout the UAE and the wider region.

Abdellatif Sfaxi, CEO at Khidmah, said, “Acquiring Pactive and integrating the business within our operations supports the UAE’s strategic focus to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. As a certified Energy Services Company (ESCO) and a sustainable solutions provider, Pactive and Khidmah will help clients realise their green ambitions, achieve operational efficiency, and safeguard the environment.”

Sfaxi added, “On the other hand, the acquisition of Mace Macro technical services increases Khidmah’s portfolio in Dubai by more than 50%.”

Pactive, which was founded in 2015, was one of a few companies in the UAE to receive ESCO accreditation. Since then, the company has audited over 700 commercial and residential assets in Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Ajman, including mosques, schools, hospitals, police stations, and free zone buildings. Pactive has performed over 145 Energy Audits, retrofitted over 15 projects, reduced nearly 20,000 tons of CO2 emissions, and assisted clients in saving nearly Dh40 million in energy.

“The ultimate objective of Khidmah is to provide clients with a one-stop total facilities management suite that can meet all their FM requirements. These investments support and fully synergise with our existing offering, advance our ambitious expansion goals and will undoubtedly provide the real estate ecosystem with substantial benefits and tangible added value,” Sfaxi concluded.