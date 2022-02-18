Khalifa Fund announces establishment of Kenya’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 18 Feb 2022, 6:01 PM

The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has announced its plan to establish an innovation and entrepreneurship centre in the Republic of Kenya.

The announcement falls under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The centre will focus on launching programmes, workshops, and initiatives; providing aspiring and established Kenyan entrepreneurs with guidance on how they can implement innovation into their entrepreneurial endeavours, with the aim to empower their entrepreneurial ecosystem in a bid to strengthen the stability of their national economy.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, chairman of Khalifa Fund and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, stated: "The announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s directive to launch and establish a centre for innovation and tech-focused entrepreneurism comes as part of the UAE’s ongoing commitment to contribute towards empowering talented innovators and entrepreneurs around the world."

He added: "With centres such as these, we provide entrepreneurs with resources, support and guidance to contribute to their local and global economy, bringing about positive economic implications and security."

He also noted that the collaboration between the UAE and Kenya will see the two respective nations implement Khalifa Fund’s successful model to the new innovation and entrepreneurism centre, with the aim to reflect the same levels of achievement in Kenya as has been experienced in the UAE.

"Khalifa Fund has greatly contributed towards the country’s SME sector, as well as its entrepreneurial ecosystem, which was recently recognised as the best-in-the-world by the Global Monitoring Index; we strive to enhance and elevate Kenya in a similar fashion while assisting in creating new job opportunities for the people of Kenya," he said.

