Khaleej Times, Jerusalem Post Group join hands for Global Investment Forum

The forum will be held on June 2 at the Armani Hotel in Dubai.

The Khaleej Times and The Jerusalem Post Group, the two leading English language media groups, are joining hands in a business conference that will be held on June 2 at the Armani Hotel in Dubai. The event will focus on developing investment opportunities and deepening global collaborations. Global Investment Forum 2021 will draw top names from the public and private sectors from the UAE, Israel, Bahrain, Morocco, India and the US.

The in-person forum will also be streamed live on the websites and social media channels of The Jerusalem Post (jpost.com), Maariv (maariv.co.il), Walla! (walla.co.il) and the Khaleej Times (khaleejtimes.com). At the event, panelists and speakers will discuss collaborations and encourage global capital investments in the fields of fintech, cyber, health, tourism, renewable energy and water. Moreover, the forum will discuss regulations on financial investments and an increase in the available free trade areas, the fastest economic growth opportunities and more.

Some of the participants of the conference include Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economy, UAE; Ron Lauder, President, World Jewish Congress & Chairman Emeritus of Estée Lauder Companies; Eli Cohen, CEO, Mekorot, National Water Company of Israel; Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Director-General, Abu Dhabi Investment Office; Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah, Chairman of Al Naboodah Investments Company; Vera Futorjanski, CEO & Founder, Veritas Ventures; Pavan Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to the UAE; Dr. Dr. H.C. Raphael Nagel, Founder and Chairman, the Abrahamic Business Circle; M. Mounssif Adarkaoui, Director of Financial Studies and Forecasting in the Moroccan Ministry of Economy and Finance; Zohar Elhanani, Zebra Medical Vision Chief Executive Officer; Yaky Yanay, CEO, Pluristem; Prof. Rafael Beyar, Co-Founder and Managing General Partner, ALIVE Israel; Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO Health Regulations Sector, DHA; Dr. Ali Al Nuami, Member of the UAE Federal National Council for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Defense Affairs, Interior & Foreign Affairs Committee; Gil Shwed, CEO, Check Point; Ambassador Houda Nonoo, Ambassador, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain; Fleur Hassan Nahoum, Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem.