Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith

The highest rental rates for both apartments and villas have been seen in Palm Jumeirah, with average annual rents reaching Dh260,467 and over Dh1 million respectively
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has met with Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith.
During the meeting, they discussed existing partnerships and new opportunities for collaboration between entities in Abu Dhabi and Microsoft.
The emirate is strengthening its digital economy and the new technologies will offer additional opportunities to advance digital solutions across business and government services.
The meeting was attended by Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Support; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Samer Abu Ltaif, Corporate VP and President of Microsoft Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMA); and Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE.
Probe covers an estimated 120,000 vehicles from the 2023 model year
Ratings agency hails insurance provider’s ‘strong very balance sheet’
Over 500 eminent international jewellery and gold designers and watchmakers from 20 countries from across the world attending the 5-day exhibition
Dh137m deal awarded to Proscape for roads and infrastructure development
January traffic recorded by airlines in the region rose 97.7 per cent compared to January a year ago as their capacity increased 45.9 per cent and load factor climbed 20.8 percentage points to 79.2 per cent
The first exclusive gathering of the most influential fintech leaders and experts in the Middle East and North Africa region organised at Investopia annual conference in Abu Dhabi