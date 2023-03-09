Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith

They discussed existing partnerships and new opportunities

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has met with Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith. - Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Media Office

By WAM Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 7:01 PM

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has met with Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith.

During the meeting, they discussed existing partnerships and new opportunities for collaboration between entities in Abu Dhabi and Microsoft.

The emirate is strengthening its digital economy and the new technologies will offer additional opportunities to advance digital solutions across business and government services.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Support; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Samer Abu Ltaif, Corporate VP and President of Microsoft Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMA); and Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE.