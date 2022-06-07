KFI Global wins international award for best financial literacy project for schools

British government could look at signing other agreements with the UAE like CEPA, a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, in addition to free trade agreement with the GCC
KFI Global, a UAE-based education company that specialises in teaching teens and young adults how to make smarter money decisions, was awarded the Best Financial Literacy Project for schools by the Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards (MAIA) 2022, on May 31,2022.
“We received 150 high-quality entries from all over the world for these inaugural awards, and so for KFI Global to win this award is an impressive achievement. Our judging panel includes academics, influencers, fin-tech entrepreneurs, and journalists, all of whom care deeply that financial literacy spreads faster across the world, to reduce inequalities and encourage advancement. The winners they have selected are the best financial literacy projects in the world in different categories,” said Michael Gilmore, founder of the MAIA’s.
"The judges were particularly impressed by the hybrid model KFI Global uses, using corporate sustainability sponsorships to reach students with a valuable message that they might not otherwise receive, on the agreement that no service or product is pushed, and indeed teaching about predatory marketing and how to avoid it,” said Gilmore.
Marilyn Pinto, founder of KFI Global said: “We’re honoured and grateful for the recognition and the award from MAIA. Our model involves the whole ecosystem – schools, parents & financial institutions, so that it becomes a shared vision by all the stakeholders that have a vested interest in the future and success of the students.”
“We’d like to thank Dubai Islamic Bank for partnering with us and helping us scale this initiative. We’d also like to thank the management of all the participating schools in the UAE for trusting us with the crucial job of financially empowering students. We’d like to dedicate this award to all our students.” — business@khaleejtimes.com
