KFI Global launches podcast series for Gen Z

Sun 10 Sep 2023

KFI Global , UAE’s leading provider of financial education for teenagers and young adults is proud to announce the launch of its transformative podcast series, “Smarter Richer Braver.” This initiative is designed to inspire and empower young people, equipping them with the knowledge and wisdom necessary to excel in life, careers, and relationships.

Hosted by Marilyn Pinto, Author & Founder of KFI Global, “Smarter Richer Braver” brings together experts and thought leaders from various fields, providing invaluable insights, guidance, and mentorship for today’s youth. The podcast delves into topics that are highly relevant to young people, addressing questions and challenges that many adults wish they had been equipped to navigate during their formative years.

The podcast series comprises three distinct segments:

Guidance from Gurus: Renowned international best-selling authors share their wisdom and strategies, specifically curated for young listeners. Each episode concludes with a special message tailored to inspire and empower the younger generation.

Moments with Marilyn: Marilyn Pinto personally addresses young individuals, emphasizing the importance of financial education and equipping them with essential financial literacy skills.

High-Profile Perspectives: In-depth interviews with accomplished individuals at the peak of their careers provide young listeners with a deep understanding of how to embark on their own journeys to success.

“By tuning in to ‘Smarter Richer Braver,’ our listeners are taking a proactive step towards shaping a brighter future for themselves and their communities. We aim to foster a generation of socially conscious leaders who are not only smarter, richer, and braver but also committed to making a positive impact,” said Marilyn Pinto, Founder of KFI Global.

Listeners are encouraged to subscribe to “Smarter Richer Braver” on their preferred podcast platform and join the community of young individuals dedicated to personal growth, financial literacy, and social consciousness.